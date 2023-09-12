Beaverdell Fire Department has been using personal vehicles for rescues and calls

Photo: Beaverdell Fire Department Old Beaverdell ambulance destroyed in collision with a deer (l) Beaverdell Volunteer Fire Department members (r)

The Beaverdell Volunteer Fire Department has started a fundraiser in hopes of making enough money to buy a new first responder vehicle.

For the past year, volunteer first responders in Beaverdell have been using private vehicles when they get called out to a rescue or a collision.

"A year ago, we were in a motor vehicle accident with it, we hit a deer and totalled it," said Doreen McGrath a volunteer with the Beaverdell Fire Department.

"The regional district is telling us they don't have money to replace it. So we need to raise some money to see if we can replace it. Because now we're going out in our private vehicles."

Beaverdell Fire chief Shawn Campbell tells Castanet they currently have no way to transport certain equipment like a gurney.

"If there's an accident in the wintertime, how do we keep people warm? You know, sometimes we'll have to wait on the side of the road anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour and a half."

Beaverdell is part of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, which has provided a small SUV for use right now but Campbell says, "we really can't do anything with it besides carrying the medical supplies."

"Every time we go to do something, it's carried in the back of my pickup truck or one of the other personal vehicles. Last night we're on a medical call, everything goes into the back of my truck. It's nice to have a vehicle where you can have more medical supplies with you."

Campbell says he is hoping to get Big White's old command vehicle handed down to them when Big White gets a new one in January.

"The little areas can't afford much. There's not a big tax base here and we're getting a brand new tender next year, which is $307,000."

Campbell says what they are really looking for is a mobile treatment centre that can go on the back of a four-wheel-drive pickup truck

"Some of the places I mean, the ambulances can't even get through sometimes with the roads up here. The mobile treatment centre, and a four-wheel-drive truck is really what we're gonna be looking for," says Campbell.

Once they get the new mobile treatment centre, Campbell says they will then have a place to store the jaws of life they recently had donated to them from the Midway Fire Department.

"Most of our calls out here are medical calls for accidents, if we can raise $10,000 to $15,000, we can get one of those mobile treatment canopies. We don't need a full-blown ambulance like we had before because we don't have the medical expertise for that. We just stabilize people until they (ambulance) show up," Campbell says.

To donate you can go to the Beaverdell Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page or you can do it in person at the Rock Creek Fall Fair beer gardens September 16 and 17, "please stop by for a beverage, talk to our team and help us fill the boot!"