Appelt Properties taking City of Kelowna to court after development permits rescinded

Photo: City of Kelowna / Zeidler Architecture

Appelt Properties has made good on a threat to sue the City of Kelowna over a decision a month ago to rescind development and development variance permits for redevelopment of the former Doyle Avenue RCMP site.

The decision to rescind the permits for the 25-storey mixed-use development came after the city learned an agent representing the developer paid people $250 to speak in favour of the development at a July 26, 2022 public hearing.

It was the feeling of city staff and council that action "tainted the process."

In an emailed statement following that decision, company president Greg Appelt denied they did anything to taint the process and threatened legal action against the city.

That lawsuit was filed in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver recently.

In the court petition, Appelt says the decision by council was unreasonable and/or procedurally unfair. They are asking the court to quash or set aside the decision of council.

The lawsuit provided a detailed history of the company's involvement with the city on the project, culminating with it spending $10 million over a four year period to advance the development.

Specific to the 2022 public hearing, Appelt said with an organized public opposition expected to speak at the meeting, the company hired a public relations firm, JDH Naturals to engage with students at UBCO about the project since it would be built near the university's new downtown campus.

Ten per cent of the units within the building were set aside for affordable house and those who supported it were encouraged to speak at the public hearing.

"JDH learned many students would be required to spend time and effort, miss work and/or travel to the city to attend...given that it was scheduled during UBCO's summer holiday," the filing reads.

"As a result, JDH and the developer discussed the idea of providing a $200 per diem reimbursement to students who attended and spoke at the DP/DVP meeting to offset their expenses and enable students who might not other wise have been able to attend."

The suit claims Appelt was unaware of any legislation, city bylaw or policy prohibiting the per diem payment and did not believe it was prohibited from doing so.

The amount paid to the students was eventually increased to $250 as a result of the length of the public hearing.

The suit outlined details of the process between the council decision to issue development and development variance permits and the decision to rescind.

It claims the developer was not made aware of concerns council had about the payment for about six months. Over the time between the two decisions, Appelt says it spent about $1.8 million on the project.

It also states council directed staff to defer any discussions around issuance of a housing agreement until such time as the "payment" issue was resolved.

Further, the suit claims the city failed to provide Appelt with evidence staff and council claimed to rely on in making its decision, while staff also failed to provide council with explanations concerning the reimbursements from the developer and JDH.

The city has not yet responded to the lawsuit.

The accusations have not yet been tested in a court of law.