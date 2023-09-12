Woman in military-style clothing goes on assault spree with baton in Kelowna: witness

Photo: Contributed A witness says a woman in military-style clothing started attacking people and vehicles with a baton near a bus stop at Harvey Avenue and Cooper Road.

UPDATE 12 p.m.

A witness and the person who called the police to an incident at a bus stop on Harvey Avenue Tuesday morning says a woman in military-style clothing was attacking vehicles with a baton.

The witness says the woman started an unprovoked attack on a car sitting in traffic near Harvey Avenue and Cooper Road sometime after 10 a.m.

“When I saw this happening, I called 911,” said the witness, who explained the man inside the vehicle that was getting attacked exited the car.

The attacker then started to walk away and the driver returned to his vehicle.

“But then she turned around, went right back and started hitting it again. And then she was hitting other people in their cars, out of their cars, in the parking lot,” said the witness.

The witness said police arrived within three minutes.

By then, the woman was sitting at the bus stop. When officers arrived, she ran, and was tackled to the ground.

“It was quite bizarre, but I mean, great job by the police … they were fast.”

Castanet is still awaiting a comment from RCMP.

ORIGINAL 10:45 a.m.

Police appear to have made an arrest at a bus stop on Highway 97 Tuesday morning.

An officer was observed wrestling with a person on the ground at the stop near Cooper Road, outside Orchard Park Shopping Centre.

Multiple police cruisers swarmed the scene shortly afterwards.

Officers were also seen removing a basket full of things from the area.

Castanet has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for more information.