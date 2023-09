Photo: Cindy White

Police appear to have made an arrest at a bus stop on Highway 97 Tuesday morning.

An officer was observed wrestling with a person on the ground at the stop near Cooper Road, outside Orchard Park Shopping Centre.

Multiple police cruisers swarmed the scene shortly afterwards.

Officers were also seen removing a basket full of things from the area.

Castanet has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for more information.