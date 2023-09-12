Home builders applaud city housing needs assessment but warns of roadblocks

Photo: File photo

The City of Kelowna needs to build up to 2,700 housing units each year for the next eight years to keep up expected population growth.

That's almost double the approximately 1,300 new housing units forecast in the city's 2040 Official Community Plan.

While planning staff use that information to help prepare a new housing strategy, the Canadian Home Builders' Association Central Okanagan warns of pitfalls ahead.

Association executive officer Daniel Winer applauds the Housing Needs Assesment as a great first step toward housing affordability, but says it will take time.

"Kelowna has been issuing building permits at a record-breaking pace, but economic uncertainty is causing delays. It will take a focused effort from elected officials, city staff and industry to reach these ambitious targets," says Winer.

He warns of immediate roadblock such as a lack of trades labour and high fee associated with building new homes such as land costs, interest rates and taxes.

Winer says the city charges Development Cost Charges on building units and not building lots.

"If a builder wants to build two moderately-priced townhomes on a single lot, they will pay twice the municipal fees compared to building a single-family home with a secondary suite on the same lot."

Those costs, he says, amount to nearly $45,000 per home.

The CHBA suggests a number of steps the city could take to build the number of home required.