Firefighters cut into garage to douse flames on Kelowna's Felix Road

UPDATE: 7:34 a.m.

Kelowna firefighters arrived at a Felix Road garage fire to find flames coming out of the roof.

Platoon Capt. Micah Volk says Kelowna Regional Fire Dispatch received several calls about 5 a.m.

Crews were able to quickly knock the fire down with two hose lines and contain it to the garage, with no extension to the home.

A search was conducted to ensure all occupants were safely out of the building, and there were no injuries to firefighters or the occupants of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Kelowna Fire Department responded with three engines, a rescue unit, safety unit, command unit, and 17 personnel.

RCMP, paramedics, and Fortis Gas and Electric assisted at the scene.

ORIGINAL: 6:13 a.m.

Fire broke out in a garage on Kelowna's Felix Road early Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to the scene on the 1100 block of Felix Road about 5 a.m.

A neighbour says this is the second time a fire has happened at the home, and suspicious activity is suspected.

Flames could be seen coming from the roof of the structure, and firefighters cut into the doors of the garage to gain access.

It's not known if anyone was at home at the time of the fire or if anyone was injured in the incident.

Kelowna Fire Department has yet to issue any statement on the fire.

We'll have more information on the incident as it becomes available.