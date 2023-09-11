Kelowna councillor to lose committee appointments while seeking provincial nomination

Photo: Contributed

In a quirk of fate, Kelowna city councillor Mohini Singh aided in her own removal from all council committees.

Part of a new council code of conduct policy adopted Monday afternoon outlines what happens when a councillor decides to run for provincial or federal office.

The policy reads in part, "a council member who is running for nomination or for elected office outside of a local government election will not represent council on internal or external committees, task forces, or agencies."

It also states they will not be able to serve as deputy mayor during that period of time.

Singh announced two weeks ago she will seek the BC United nomination in the newly named Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream riding.

A date to select the nominee for the next provincial election in that riding has not yet been decided.

Until then under the provision of the policy, she must relinquish all committee and task force assignments.

However, she is still able to serve on council.

The restrictions would continue should Singh be the successful nominee which could be up to a year since the next provincial election is not slated until October of next year.

"Part of the choice any person would make should they choose to run and be an MLA or MP is knowing they don't have control over when the next federal or provincial election and they may indeed be the nominee for a significant amount of time," said city clerk Stephen Fleming in outlining the provision.

"I think to reference that point, while running for a nomination or a candidate for a political party, continuing to serve as a councillor does potentially put a conflict of interest in place," added Mayor Tom Dyas.

"Carrying the voices of what is important to council or carrying the voices of what is important to the particular party you are running for."

Once an election writ is dropped, the policy suggests a councillor take a leave of office during the actual campaign.

If a potential nominee is unsuccessful in securing a party nomination, they are permitted to resume their regular duties.