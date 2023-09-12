Close to 7,000 ‘Firestorm 2023’ T-shirts already sold

Cindy White

They’re a uniquely Central Okanagan fashion statement.

People have been flocking to snap up T-shirts commemorating the heroic firefighting efforts during 'Firestorm 2023'. By doing so they are donating to the Central Okanagan Fire Relief fund.

Nearly 7,000 shirts have already been sold.

If they look familiar, that’s because they are based on shirts that helped raise $409,000 for relief and recovery after the 2003 Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire.

“You’ll still see those 2003 shirts around and they do look similar. It’s the same silk screen shop doing them,” explained Kyle Jacobson, president of the Kelowna Professional Firefighters’ Charitable Society.

That shop is Valley Contract Screen Printing and owner Greg Greenough came up with the design for both shirts.

“Well, we ordered 300 and we were only going to print 200 and if it went really well we had an extra 100. And then, the first day I think, we ended up ordering another 5,000.” Greenough told Castanet.

Firefighters Patrick Barton remembers how the community came together 20 years ago. “On the opening day, when we came around the corner at Costco, where we were selling them that morning, there was probably 800 people in line.

“At that point we kind of knew we needed some more shirts,” adds Barton.

Jacobson says Kelowna is a big city, but it many ways it is still a small town. “We have a lot of friends and colleagues that were affected. And just the scale of it. I was around in 2003 as well, and just immense destruction. We’re not used to seeing that.

“But, holy smokes, has it rallied a community. It’s very impressive to see all the relief efforts going on and everyone pull together to help those out.”

The T-shirts can be purchased at several locations in the Central Okanagan including Save-On Foods outlets in Lake Country, at Orchard Park and Lakeshore Road, the Train Station and Mid-Town Station pubs, Robertson’s Clothing & Shoes and The Recovery Spa on Pandosy. They will also be available during a community celebration in Lake Country on Saturday, Sept. 15.

Not only will the money raised this year go towards the Central Okanagan Fire Relief fund, some of the money will also be donated to local agencies, like the Central Okanagan Food Bank and the Salvation Army, who have emptied their shelves to help evacuees and those who lost their homes.