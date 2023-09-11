Mounties still trying to identify deceased man located after brush fire

Photo: Nicholas Johansen

Kelowna RCMP are continuing to try and identify a man who was found deceased after a fire broke out early Sunday morning.

Kelowna RCMP was contacted by the Kelowna Fire Department after firefighters managed to douse a small brush fire off the west side of Spall Road by Mill Creek.

"After extinguishing the fire, firefighters observed a deceased male believed to be associated with a small encampment and contacted police," says RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

Mounties have still not been able to identify the victim and are working with the B.C. Coroners Service to determine both the identity and cause of death. Because of the unusual circumstances of this incident, the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit is investigating, but as of this time the incident does not appear to be criminal in nature and the crime scene has been released.

Police are asking anyone with information that may assist in identifying the man to phone the RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-54030.