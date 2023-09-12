Two deer left dead after vehicles hits herd, drives away

Photo: Google Maps

A Kelowna man says his wife is now suffering from post-traumatic stress after she saw a car plow into a herd of deer on Friday, injuring several and leaving two young deer to die.

The incident happened in Kelowna's Upper Mission, near the intersection of Frost Road and Seon Crescent, on the morning of Friday Sept. 8.

"She called me crying, saying there's deer flying around and two baby deer were killed. She won't even sit out on the patio anymore, she was in tears," says Kim Monti.

Monti says there have been issues with speeding vehicles on Frost Road in the past. This time he actually had to drag a deer off the road, "there was one left still alive. I went over and stayed with it until it passed so we could drag it off the road so it wouldn't keep getting run over."

Canyon Falls Middle School is located at the end of Frost Road and Monti worries that one day it may be a child who gets hit instead of a deer.

"We've had multiple people contact the city over this issue and when school gets out there's kids all over this area." Monti says the RCMP was notified and the Conservation Officer Service was also informed about the incident.

Monti says the deer use the area like a wildlife corridor. "I understand deer will do what deer do. But what has to happen before a kid gets hit? I was at a crosswalk yesterday (Sunday) and I was standing at the crosswalk and the lady blew right through.

"We witness every year, deer getting killed by our house. And the one on Friday was a speed issue that we're complaining about. He just barrelled into the deer. He was going so fast by the time he was on the deer, he didn't even brake. The deer just went flying," Monti says.

Deer on the streets and in yards in Kelowna is nothing new but some wildlife, including deer, have been displaced by recent wildfire activity in the Okanagan.