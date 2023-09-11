Sam Roberts Band announces Kelowna tour stop this winter

Photo: Sam Roberts Band

Canadian rock star Sam Roberts is coming to Kelowna this winter.

The Sam Roberts Band will be promoting their new single 'Projection' when they stop at the Kelowna Community Theatre, on February 27, 2024.

The new single is being called a dynamic alternative rock tune that blends introspective lyrics with the distinctive Sam Roberts Band sound, capturing the essence of self-discovery and vulnerability.

“When the lines between fact and fiction have become so blurred, how do we measure our truest selves? What can we rely on? Hold on to," said Sam Roberts.

The band will be touring North America, kicking off in their hometown Montreal, on February 2nd.

The band recently announced their highly anticipated album, The Adventures Of Ben Blank, which is set to be released on October 20th. The album is a collection of 9 tracks and will include the band’s other recent singles, “Afterlife” and “Picture of Love.”

Roberts has continued to release hit Platinum and Gold-certified albums, winning awards across the board and landing once-in-a-lifetime performance opportunities such as at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on September 15, 2023. For more information on Sam Robert Band and the upcoming tour dates click here.