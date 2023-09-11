First responders march up Knox Mountain during 5th Annual 9/11 Ceremony and Stair Climb

Cindy White

UPDATE 11:22 a.m.

A full contingent of firefighters including the pipe band and honour guard commemorated the 9/11 attacks and paid tribute to the wildfire firefighters who lost their lives battling forest fires this summer.

First Responders wore their forestry gear to honour those who lost their lives this year in forest fire accidents and everyone who lost their lives on 9/11.

Four firefighters have lost their lives battling wildfires in Western Canada this year.

Devyn Gale, 19, died when she was struck by a falling tree near Revelstoke on July 13, 2023. The BC Wildfire Service says she was an "initial attack crew member" operating out of the Columbia Fire Zone in Revelstoke.

Just a few days later, Adam Yeadon, 25 was killed on the fire line near Fort Liard in the Northwest Territories.

On July 19, 41-year-old helicopter pilot Ryan Gould, who worked for Valhalla Helicopters, lost his life when his chopper crashed northeast of Peace River, Alberta.

In Late July, Kelowna’s Zachary Freeman Muise died fighting the Donnie Creek wildfire, the largest fire in record in B.C. He was an employee of Summerland-based Big Cat Wildfire.

This is the second year those taking part in the event will be climbing Knox Mountain to replicate the 110-storey trek to the top of the former World Trade Center towers.

ORIGINAL 4:00 a.m.

The Kelowna Firefighters’ Charitable Society will be paying special tribute to those lost fighting wildfires at a ceremony Monday.

First responders will be walking up Knox Mountain as part of the 5th Annual 9/11 Ceremony and Stair Climb event presented by Stutters Restoration.

The Ceremony gets underway at 11 a.m and features a full honour guard and pipes and drums to commemorate the 9/11 attacks and other fallen heroes. It’s the second year those taking part will be climbing Knox Mountain to replicate the 110-storey trek to the top of the former World Trade Center towers.

First Responders will be wearing forestry gear to honour those who lost their lives this year in forest fire accidents and everyone who lost their lives on 9/11.

The Kelowna Firefighters’ Charitable Society is opening the event to the public.

Speeches and the moment of silence will be followed by first responders marching to the base of Knox Mountain. After the march, the first responders will be joined by the public to do the Kelowna 911 Stair Climb.

There are two different courses, a kids climb and a full climb. The kids course will have a finish line at the first viewpoint and the full course will finish at the ranger station. Small amount of refreshments will be provided.

Organizers are hoping to surpass last year’s donations to the Kelowna Firefighters’ Charitable Society. The society was founded in 2007 and supports local charities and people in need through initiatives include the Rooftop Campout, Falcons Night Out and the a slo-pitch tournament.