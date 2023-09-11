Mainly sunny, temperatures well above normal all week

Cindy White

Firefighters in the Southern Interior won’t be getting much help from the weather this week.

Hot, mainly dry conditions are set to continue right into the weekend.

“It’s going to be a generally dry week, especially as we continue into kind of the end of the work week, into the weekend,” notes Environment Canada meteorologist Ken Dosanjh.

Monday will see some clouds with a very slim chance of showers over areas northeast of Kamloops and Kelowna.

“The threat [of rain] is so low at this point it’s not even really worth mentioning that much. And if anything was to spill, it would be almost a trace to nil at this point,” said Dosanjh.

He says temperatures will remain well above normal for this time of year, even overnight.

On Monday, highs will be 25 C in Kelowna and Vernon and 27 C in Kamloops and Penticton.

“We’ll continue to see slight increased temperatures with each successive days,” said Dosanjh.

“As we reach the end of the work week, we’re looking at temperatures kind of in the high 20s, borderline 30 C. So, we’re looking at anywhere from 4 to 7 degrees above seasonal.”

Overnight lows will also be warmer than normal for this time of year, ranging from 9 C to 14 C.

