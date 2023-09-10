Van crashes off Chute Lake Road, catches fire overnight

Photo: Allen Batchelar A vehicle fire on Chute Lake Road overnight.

A van crashed off Kelowna's Chute Lake Road overnight and caught fire.

At about midnight, it appears a passenger van crashed off Chute Lake Road near South Crest Drive, while travelling northbound.

One resident in the Kettle Valley area who saw the aftermath of the crash said it appeared like the van rolled and then caught fire.

A photo from another nearby resident shows what appears to be flames through trees, presumably from the van.

Fire crews arrived on scene and doused the blaze before it was able to spread.

The witness said there were a large number of police on scene, and they appeared to be searching for something in a nearby wooded area.

“I'm not sure if it was a stolen vehicle and they abandoned it and they took off or what was going on,” he said.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more information about the incident.