Stolen van crashed off Chute Lake Road and caught fire overnight, driver arrested

Photo: Allen Batchelar A vehicle fire on Chute Lake Road overnight.

UPDATE: 1:25 p.m.

The van that crashed off Chute Lake Road overnight and caught fire was stolen, and the driver is now in custody.

Police and fire crews responded to the single-vehicle crash just before midnight, near Chute Lake Road and South Crest Drive. Fire crews quickly doused the burning vehicle, while police sought the driver of the stolen vehicle.

"RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision off Chute Lake Rd determined to be a stolen vehicle from which the driver fled and was arrested shortly after," Cpl. Michael Gauthier said.

The driver remains in custody as of Sunday afternoon.

Gauthier said he expects to have more information about the incident Monday.

ORIGINAL: 11:10 a.m.

A van crashed off Kelowna's Chute Lake Road overnight and caught fire.

At about midnight, it appears a passenger van crashed off Chute Lake Road near South Crest Drive, while travelling northbound.

One resident in the Kettle Valley area who saw the aftermath of the crash said it appeared like the van rolled and then caught fire.

A photo from another nearby resident shows what appears to be flames through trees, presumably from the van.

Fire crews arrived on scene and doused the blaze before it was able to spread.

The witness said there were a large number of police on scene, and they appeared to be searching for something in a nearby wooded area.

“I'm not sure if it was a stolen vehicle and they abandoned it and they took off or what was going on,” he said.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more information about the incident.