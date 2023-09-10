Spall Road partially closed, coroner and police on scene

Photo: Nicholas Johansen The Coroner attended a police incident off Kelowna's Spall Road Sunday morning.

UPDATE 10:16 a.m.

A coroner has arrived on scene at a police incident in Kelowna, which has closed a portion of Spall Road.

Police appear to be focusing their investigation on the Mill Creek area, just west of Spall.

The incident is believed to involve a deceased person as the coroner is on scene.

Northbound on Spall Road is open to traffic, however the southbound lanes between Enterprise Way and Clement Avenue remain closed.

A portion of the east side of Parkinson Recreation Park, around Mill Creek, is closed off and surrounded by police tape.

One person in the area said Spall has been closed since at least 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers on scene wouldn't provide any details about the investigation. Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP spokesperson for more information.

ORIGINAL 9:55 a.m.

Spall Road is currently closed between, what appears to be, Enterprise Way and Clement Avenue .

There appears to be a large amount of police tape on the west side of spall road, in the treed area.

Police are on scene and the street remains closed to traffic.

It is not clear what has prompted the police presence and tape.

Castanet has a reporter on the scene and will update as more information becomes available.