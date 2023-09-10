Kelowna RCMP remain tight-lipped on investigation into suspected death

UPDATE 1:10 p.m.

Officers continue to investigate an apparent death off Spall Road Sunday, but the RCMP won't disclose any information about what occurred.

Early Sunday morning, the Kelowna RCMP closed off Spall Road and began investigating in the nearby Mill Creek area. The investigation is believed to involve a deceased person, as the Coroner was on scene Sunday morning.

But Sunday afternoon, Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michael Gauthier says he likely won't have any information about the incident until Monday.

A portion on the east side of Parkinson Recreation Park, near the Mill Creek area, is surrounded by police tape.

While the southbound lanes of Spall Road were closed to traffic earlier Sunday morning, the road is now fully open.

UPDATE 10:16 a.m.

A coroner has arrived on scene at a police incident in Kelowna, which has closed a portion of Spall Road.

Police appear to be focusing their investigation on the Mill Creek area, just west of Spall.

The incident is believed to involve a deceased person as the coroner is on scene.

Northbound on Spall Road is open to traffic, however the southbound lanes between Enterprise Way and Clement Avenue remain closed.

A portion of the east side of Parkinson Recreation Park, around Mill Creek, is closed off and surrounded by police tape.

One person in the area said Spall has been closed since at least 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers on scene wouldn't provide any details about the investigation. Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP spokesperson for more information.

ORIGINAL 9:55 a.m.

Spall Road is currently closed between, what appears to be, Enterprise Way and Clement Avenue .

There appears to be a large amount of police tape on the west side of spall road, in the treed area.

Police are on scene and the street remains closed to traffic.

It is not clear what has prompted the police presence and tape.

Castanet has a reporter on the scene and will update as more information becomes available.