Kelowna Chamber of Commerce bringing group together to discuss affordable housing

Some of the Okanagan’s most informed minds will gather later this month to discuss the region’s affordable housing situation.

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce will host Accelerating Housing in the Okanagan: Moving the Dial on Large Scale Solutions on Thursday, Sept. 28, at Four Points by Sheraton Kelowna Airport hotel. The event will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m.

The panel will feature Troika Management Corp. co-CEO and CFO Brad Klassen, Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick and City of Kelowna divisional director of planning and development services Ryan Smith. 3rd Generation Homes owner and operator Cassidy DeVeer will moderate the discussion.

Kelowna is the fastest growing metropolitan area in Canada, and the discussion will centre around the region’s ability to house everyone who wants to live and work in it.

“We all know there is no magic wand that any one of us can wave over the enormously complicated issue of providing adequate housing at a cost affordable to our young workforce, the swelling immigrant population and those residents already housed but wanting to change from rental to ownership or vice versa,” the chamber wrote in a press release.

The deadline to purchase tickets for the event is noon on Friday, Sept. 22. That can be done here.