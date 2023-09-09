Okanagan representatives elected to provincial wine growers board

Photo: Contributed (L to R): Christa-Lee McWatters, Sheila Whittaker and Mike Dowell.

Three members of the Okanagan wine community were elected to the Wine Growers British Columbia board of directors earlier this week.

WGBC on Wednesday held virtually its annual general meeting, at the end of which it elected its new board members.

Mike Dowell of Osoyoos’ Liber Farm and Winery and Sheila Whittaker of Oliver’s Nostalgia Wines were elected to serve three-year terms representing small member wineries. Christa-Lee McWatters of Penticton’s Time Family of Wines was elected for two years in the medium member winery category.

Thompson Okanagan members continuing on the board are Paul Sawler of Summerland’s Dirty Laundry Vineyard, Samantha Collins of West Kelowna’s Mission Hill Family Estate, and Adam Woodward of Kamloops’ Privato Winery & Vineyard.

“We look forward to working with our new and continuing board members to execute operational objectives in support of our Wine BC 2030 Long-Term Strategic Plan,” WGBC president and CEO Miles Prodan said in a press release.

“The plan is a visionary roadmap central to the future growth, vitality and profitability of the B.C. wine industry, our organization and board of directors continues to keep it top of mind while pivoting as needed to dynamic events impacting the industry.”