Smoky skies bulletin issued for Central Okanagan, Shuswap

Photo: Michael Henderson Smoke from the McDougall Creek fire last week.

While there are blue skies over Kelowna Saturday morning, a smoky skies bulletin has been issued for the area.

The bulletin warns of smoke in the Central Okanagan over the next 24 to 48 hours. The bulletin also covers the Shuswap region.

“Expect smoke near active fires across the province and to collect in valleys,” the smoky skies bulletin states.

“Wildfire smoke is a natural part of our environment but it is important to be mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your health.”

While the McDougall Creek wildfire continues to burn out of control in the hills above West Kelowna, the skies have been relatively clear in recent weeks.

Towards the Shuswap region, the Bush Creek East wildfire is also still burning.