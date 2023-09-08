Metro Kelowna's unemployment rate hits lowest mark since tracking started in 2006

Photo: The Canadian Press

How low can it go?

That’s the question when it comes to Metro Kelowna’s unemployment rate, which in August hit its lowest mark since the statistic started being tracked in the region in March 2006.

Statistics Canada reported in its monthly Labour Force Survey on Friday that Kelowna’s jobless rate is 2.6%, which is the lowest in the country and down two-tenths of a percentage point from July.

The region’s labour force, which is the number of people able to work, dipped slightly to 122,800 last month, but the number of unemployed among them fell to 3,200 people. That number was as high as 4,100 in March.

Metro Kelowna’s unemployment rate has fallen every month since last November, when it was 4.9%.

The Thompson Okanagan jobless rate, meanwhile, fell a whopping seven-tenths of a percentage point in August to 4.3%.

The employment numbers in Metro Kelowna came as the country added more jobs than expected in August.

The economy added 40,000 jobs last month, which was double the consensus expectation from economists. The employment gain was just enough for the Canadian jobless rate to hold steady at 5.5%, ending a three-month streak of rising unemployment.

“Canada’s job market has been following a sawtooth pattern this year, with a soft report generally followed by a snapback, and this was the month for a minor snapback,” BMO chief economist Douglas Porter wrote in a client note.

The decent job report bolsters financial markets’ expectations that Bank of Canada interest rate cuts are not imminent.

Nevertheless, economists tend to focus more on trends in the economy, rather than one monthly report.

“You can never just solely focus on one of these employment numbers, because they are so volatile,” CIBC’s director of economics Andrew Grantham said.

“The underlying trend that we’re seeing over the last three to six months is still one that employment is growing ... but we are falling short of the growth in the population.”

The federal agency said Canada’s strong population growth means higher monthly job gains are needed to keep the unemployment rate steady.

The monthly labour force surveys show Canada’s population has been growing by an average of 81,000 people every month this year. That pace of growth requires job gains of about 50,000 each month to keep the unemployment rate steady, according to Statistics Canada.

