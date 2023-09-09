The magnitude of loss due to wildfire in B.C. on par with Australia, the Western U.S. and the Mediterranean

Photo: Wayne Moore Mathieu Bounbonnais

B.C., and the Okanagan in particular has always been an area that burns in the summer.

That according to Mathieu Bourbonnais, assistant professor of earth, environmental and geographic sciences at UBC Okanagan.

Bourbonnais, also a former woodland firefighter gave the keynote address during the Okanagan Basin Water Board's annual meeting Friday morning.

"We are a province that burns. If you look at the Okanagan in general, our history shows we had frequent, small fires," Bourbonnais told the gathering at the Mary Irwin Theatre.

"Starting in the early 2000s, fires have started to get bigger. We speculate the causes of this relates to landscape management fuelling the landscape as we've suppressed fires over time."

In a recently released study looking at climate variables from 1912 through 2021, Bourbonnais says several trends emerged.

Through the mid point of the 20th century when the province was in a cool phase, he says fire suppression worked well.

"We were able to hold fires to under two hectares for a long time.

"As you get to the mid 1900s temperatures started creeping up and, over time precipitation has been increasing slightly as well."

The challenge he says is the amount of precipitation has not kept up with the higher temperatures.

That, combined with a dramatic rise in the number of frost free days in the province since the early 80s means the fire season in the province is almost a month longer over that period.

"The biggest thing, when you hit the 2000s, the area burned starts climbing. We are seeing roughly the same number of fires, but they are betting bigger.

"When you look at this and the relationship with climate, it's pretty clear the shifts we are seeing with weather and climate in the province, especially since the early 2000s, have resulted in this increase in fire on the landscape."

With four massive wildfire seasons over the past seven years, Bourbonnais says the province is now at the same stage in terms of hectares lost with Australia, the Western United States and the Mediterranean.

Over the past 20 years, he says the instances of high severity fires over 200 hectares is increasing. In the Okanagan, we need look no further than the ongoing McDougall Creek fire, the 2003 Okanagan Mountain Park fire and the 2021 White Rock Lake fire.

"There is no smoking gun solution," said Bourbonnais referring to conversations that will take place after this fire season is complete.

"There is no new piece of firefighting equipment that is going to save the day."

However, he did point to an exercise he took part in with the BC Wildfire Service and Atlin First Nation in which they managed to burn off about 1,700 hectares of fuel in a three day span around the community.

The point, he says, was not only to protect the community but also to restore old habitats and introduce new ones.

"These partnerships are the way to move ahead and protect our communities."