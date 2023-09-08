RCMP and family concerned for missing pregnant woman and unborn child

Photo: RCMP

RCMP is concerned for the well-being of a pregnant Lake Country woman and her child.

32-year-old Lisa Beswatherick of Lake Country was last seen on Sept. 6, between 5:30 and 6:00 p.m. at her mother’s home in the 1900 block of Underhill Street, Kelowna.

Lisa Beswatherick is described as:

A 32-year-old female

Is seven months pregnant

Height: 5’6 (168 cm)

Weight: 126 lb (57 kgs)

Hair: Long brown with scars on her face

Beswatherick was last seen wearing all black and she is believed to be living out of a 2020 white Kia Forte, RCMP says they do not know the license plate at this time.

“The family and RCMP are very concerned for the physical and mental health of Lisa Beswatherick and her unborn child,” says Const. Mike Della-Paolera RCMP spokesperson.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lisa Beswatherick is urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and refer to RCMP file number 2023-53374.