New dates, venue and artists for the rescheduled Denim on the Diamond festival

Photo: Denim on the Diamond

The lineup for Kelowna's last Denim on the Diamond music festival has been finalized after wildfires forced its postponement.

Denim on the Diamond has taken over Kelowna's Kings Stadium dating back to 2018, but this year's event will be its last. While the two-day music fest was initially scheduled for the Labour Day long weekend, it was postponed to Oct. 6 and 7 due to the wildfires burning in the Central Okanagan. The rescheduled event will also now take place in Kelowna's City Park instead.

Friday morning, organizers announced the festival's altered lineup of artists, after several were unable to make the new dates.

Former headliner Nate Smith will not be able to make the rescheduled dates, but country singer Ernest will be taking his spot, headlining Friday, Oct. 6.

Denim organizers Mitch Carefoot and Kurt Jory say Ernest is country star Morgan Wallen's “right-hand man,” and with Wallen's tour coming through Vancouver just a few days before Denim, the timing worked out great.

“Once we found out Denim was going to be postponed, we worked around the clock to secure an artist line-up fans will love, organized dates and a suitable venue with the City, and basically started from the ground up to reshape this year's event,” said Carefoot.

“We are so thrilled to have Ernest join this year’s line-up, he’s one of the fastest rising stars in the U.S. with eight of his songs going to No. 1.”

Bryce Vine remains a headliner for the October event, taking top spot on Saturday Oct. 7. Artists TALK and Max Frost have also been added to the October dates.

“Thank you for being patient and empathetic while we worked tirelessly behind the scenes to secure one of the nicest venues in Canada and pull together an artist line-up we never imagined possible under such uncertain conditions,” Denim posted online Friday.

“Join us and help rewrite the end of summer script - Denim is an opportunity for you to gather with friends, family, loved ones; support local businesses; and get a little crazy under the stars one last time before the snow flies.”

For the full revised line-up and ticket information, check out he Denim website.