City of Kelowna issues swimming advisory for Rotary Beach

Photo: The Rotary Club of Kelowna Rotary Beach

The City of Kelowna has issued a swimming advisory for Rotary Beach in Rotary Beach Park. The beach remains open, however, swimming advisory signs have been posted and the public is advised to make an informed decision based on the latest beach water quality readings.

“We’re seeing a greater amount of plant material in that part of Okanagan Lake as well as a higher population of ducks and geese, which can result in higher bacterial counts. We are asking the public not to swim or engage in water-related recreation activities at Rotary Beach until the beach water quality advisory has been lifted,” says Blair Stewart, parks services manager. “Most people would be fine, but there is that one per cent who could become ill.”

Very young, older adults and people with weakened immunity are most susceptible to infection related to bacterial counts in the water. When E. coli reaches 200 units per 100 millilitre sample, it’s expected that one per cent of bathers may develop gastrointestinal, and stomach illness if these bacteria are ingested. Eye, ear and throat symptoms, as well as skin rashes but not swimmer’s itch, can occur more frequently.

Other Kelowna beaches are not under advisory and are safe for swimming at this time.

A swimming advisory like this one is a notice to swimmers that bacterial levels are currently higher than those allowed in the Guidelines for Canadian Recreational Water Quality. The maximum allowable number of E. coli bacteria in recreational water is 200 per 100-millilitre sample.

Beach water quality can fluctuate due to several different factors, including currents, runoff, creek outflows, waterfowl and animal waste. The City of Kelowna and Interior Health sample water quality at higher-risk beaches, with no fewer than five samples in 30 days.

While there is an advisory at Rotary Beach, the city has several other designated swimming beaches for residents and visitors to enjoy. Click here for a map of Kelowna area beaches.