Wildfires and rock slide can't stop RCMP Cops for Kids ride

Photo: Rob Gibson

If you noticed a large police presence on Highway 97 heading south Friday morning, don't be alarmed.

Despite wildfires and other challenges the Cops For Kids ride went off without a hitch Friday morning, that is until they get to Peachland.

RCMP Cops For Kids spokesperson Cpl. Tania Finn tells Castanet, "so in Peachland, we're going to be loading up the bikes and we have to drive them around Aspen Groves we're going to take the connector and then come that route and we'll pick up the ride in Okanagan Falls."

The ride was started back in 2001 to help raise funds for children in Southern British Columbia who need help. "Every year our riders spend all year fundraising and training in order to do this 1,000-kilometre ride throughout the southeast district of our province," says Cpl. Finn.

Since its inception, the ride has raised millions of dollars to aid local children and their families in medical, physical, or traumatic crises. There are 30 riders taking part including Kelowna philanthropist Tom Budd, who says he's honoured to ride the first leg.

"I'm just doing the day I'm just doing the one day so it's Peachland and back for me. It's always fun and I love what they do. They usually let me ride if I'm around they give me the opportunity," Budd says.

Over the next 10 days, the riders will make stops in Osoyoos, Grand Forks, Castlegar, Nelson, Creston, Cranbrook, Salmon Arm, Kamloops and Vernon before concluding in Kelowna on Sunday, Sept. 17.

For Const. Ronald George out of Castlegar the stops along the way make it all worthwhile.

"The best part is meeting the families along the way.," he says. "The ride is secondary, getting out and being able to do this. A little bit of pain pales in comparison to what some of these kids are going through and so it's just our chance to be able to support some kids and some families and just you know have a good time."

Specific events are planned at each stop. You can click here to donate.