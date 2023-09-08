Lake Country Mayor: 'It will take time to heal'

Photo: Contributed The Clarke Creek wildfire as seen from Camp Road on the morning of Aug. 18, 2023.

The mayor of the District of Lake Country says there is still a lot of worry in the community in the wake of the Clarke Creek wildfire, but it’s starting to turn to thankfulness that firefighters were able to limit the destruction.

Three homes were destroyed along with a detached garage and another 20 properties sustained minor damage. However, he acknowledged that without the heroic efforts of the local fire department, BC Wildfire Service and firefighters from across the region and the province, it could have been a lot worse.

“When people drive through the communities that were burnt, they’re amazed. Not only people’s houses, but their actual gardens are still there but they're burnt all around the houses,” said Blair Ireland.

“It will take time to heal for everybody, for sure,” he said, but Lake Country is moving towards recovery. A community appreciation party is planned for Friday, Sept. 15 at Swalwell Park, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“The most amazing thing is to see people who go through their daily lives and don’t talk to each other much, or some people who actually probably had a little bit of conflict, and they’ve realized that those things are small.

“The bigger thing is that we’re all here and safe,” said Ireland.

The mayor noted there is a lot of damage and dangerous areas in the burned sections of the forest around Okanagan Centre and is asking people to stay out of the area. Fire debris has also washed up on the shore of the lake and residents have started to try to clean it up.

The fire got quite close to one of the district’s water plants and it had to be shut down, but it wasn’t damaged.

“One of the things that was a huge saviour in all of this is that we just finished doing a water upgrade to the Okanagan Centre water system that allowed for actual firefighting. Because the old system was ancient and didn’t allow more than one hydrant to work at a time. We had commissioned that system two weeks before the fire set in,” Ireland explained.

Fire chief Darren Lee said it was all hands on deck in the first 36 to 48 hours of the firefight

“And then we tried to start to strategically stand people down so they could get rest to come back to work,” he said.

He called the effort of his eight paid members and 60 part-time firefighters “impeccable.” Lee said the department is working through stress management with his staff.

“We’re continuing that support process for the foreseeable future.”

He’s looking forward to the community celebration, but admitted it might be emotionally overwhelming for some.

Ireland said having a chance to talk about it with others “helps make it better.”