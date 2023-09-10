Residents, cyclists raise safety, accessibility concerns with new Casorso bike lanes

Cindy White

Work is still underway on the Casorso Active Transportation Corridor but it’s already being criticized by some users.

A group of concerned residents is hoping for changes on the just completed section between KLO Road and Lanfranco Road. The KLO Neighbourhood Association and Kelowna Area Cycling Coalition question the safety and accessibility of the bike path.

Paul Clark, with the KLO NA showed Castanet how his wheelchair wheels can get stuck in the grate of the storm drain in the cycling lane. He also says there are areas where there is no drop-down to allow a wheelchair to move from sidewalk to road. At a bus stop he pointed out it would be nearly impossible for someone with mobility issues to board a bus at a transit stop with a sharp curb.

Candace works with seniors who live in the vicinity of KLO Road and Casorso Road and is worried about how they will be affected.

“The way the City of Kelowna is with snow removal and stuff, I’m pretty worried about the accessibility come wintertime for anybody using a wheelchair on their own. I usually push people around and find that hard enough, but for somebody who has to try to power through any of these obstacles, especially that lump over there,” said Candace, pointing to a raised section of crosswalk right in the middle of the bike path.

I don’t know what they were thinking when they were doing that?”

The Kelowna Area Cycling Coalition is glad to see more active transportation corridors going in, but questions the design.

“What we’d really like to see when there’s a targeted investment like this, we’d love to see just a bit more. So, elevated bike lanes, elevated crossings, things like that that can be valuable to cyclists all year round,” said coalition members Nathan Hind.

Skye Chataway says as an everyday cyclist he finds it challenging to navigate all the curbs. He’s also worried snow will get piled up on the bike lanes, making them inaccessible for part of the year.

Work on the Casorso Active Transportation Corridor is currently about a month behind schedule.

“Originally we were hoping to be wrapping up mid-September and it’s looking to be more middle of October when everything is going to be completely finished,” project manager Derek Corning told Castanet.

He says curbs will be going in soon from Bechard Road to Swordy Road, making way for paving, scheduled to begin Sept. 19. Once that’s done, the Swordy Road to LanFranco Road section needs to be completed.

The two groups are asking the city to redo some of the sections that are inaccessible or dangerous before signing off on the project.

“From our perspectives, we just want to see it built as good as possible so that more people use it, and that’s where the problem lies right now, is that some of the areas are very difficult to use,“ said Clark.