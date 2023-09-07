RCMP investigating fire started along Highway 33

Photo: Google Maps A fire was started along Highway 33 in the Joe Rich area Thursday afternoon.

Peggy called Castanet to say a neighbour told her about it after her husband passed by the scene in his vehicle. She said the fire appeared to be in the vicinity of the hairpin turn near the former 8 Mile Ranch (Heartland Ranch).

A post to the Highway 33 and Joe Rich Valley Facebook group suggests a man who was standing on the highway throwing debris may have started the fire.

Joe Rich Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

The Kelowna RCMP confirms officers were also dispatched to the area. A spokesperson says the fire appears to have been extinguished, and the police investigation has just begun.