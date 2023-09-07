Big White season pass holders raise money for local firefighters

Photo: Big White

More than $3,000 was raised by Big White season pass holders over the long weekend for firefighters who've spent weeks battling the McDougall Creek wildfire.

Over the Labour Day long weekend, the last weekend Big White was open for lift-accessed biking and hiking, the resort offered their winter 2023/24 season pass holders tickets to ride the chairlift in exchange for donations to support local firefighters.

Over the weekend, $3,159 was raised, which was donated to the Wilson's Landing Fire Department.

“This special initiative was our way of giving back to the community and express our profound gratitude to the courageous firefighters and support teams working relentlessly to protect our communities during this challenging wildfire season," said Big White's Michael J. Ballingall in a press release.

Thirteen firefighters with the Wilson's Landing Fire Department lost their homes to the McDougall Creek wildfire last month, which grew along Westside Road on the evening of Aug. 17 and into Aug. 18.

Along with municipal fire departments across the province, members of the Big White Fire Department assisted local fire crews in working to save as many homes as they could.

"It was humbling, to say the least, to see those firefighters continue to work and give everything they could to continue to serve their community when 13 of them had already lost their own homes," said Josh Foster, Big White Fire Chief.