5th Annual 9/11 Ceremony and Stair Climb will honour those who died fighting wildfires

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna firefighters will be honouring and remembering the men and women who died during the 9/11 attack, while also commemorating those who lost their lives battling wildfires this year.

The public is invited to attend the Kelowna Firefighters’ Charitable Society’s 9/11 Ceremony and Climb event presented by Sutters Restoration on Monday, Sept. 11 at 11:00 a.m. at Sutherland Park.

"First Responders honour those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, and every year since, by having a 9/11 ceremony followed by walking up Knox Mountain road, with their forestry firefighting gear on," says organizer Derek Liebel.

All of the money raised will go toward the Kelowna Firefighters’ Charitable Society.

There will be a full honour guard including pipes and a drum ceremony at Sutherland Park followed by first responders walking up Knox Mountain. "This event will be a space to show respect to the first responders who lost their lives at the tower attacks and forest firefighters who lost their lives this year," Liebel says.