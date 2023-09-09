Kelowna & District Safety Council puts iconic pedal cars on the auction block

Cindy White

It’s the end of an era.

The Kelowna & District Safety Council is winding down operations after 43 years in the community.

“Over that time, we have trained thousands and thousands of people,” says executive director John Grimes. “Children in babysitter training and alone at home skills and first aid, and adults motorcycle training, driver education.

“We like to think that over that time we have saved a lot of lives and prevented a lot of injuries. We’ll never know how many because people don’t count what didn’t happen?

This weekend, the safety council will be conducting an auction of everything from traffic signals, to motorcycles, to the iconic pedal cars that have been used to train children about traffic safety for more than four decades.

People can stand in the little travellers safety village here and reminisce about when they were here as kids,” he adds, saying the cars will be on display throughout the village.

The pandemic was the straw that broke the camel’s back and the charitable organization was unable to carry on. The money raised from the auction will help pay down some of their outstanding bills.

Grimes is pleased with the legacy they are leaving behind. “Satisfied and proud of how having helped build a culture of safe living here in Kelowna.”

You can snap up one of the pedal cars or another piece of memorabilia during the auction at the Kelowna and District Safety Council location, across from the Kelowna Family YMCA in Rutland. The auction takes places Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9 & 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.