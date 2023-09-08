Rules around receiving of gifts part of overarching 'Code of Conduct' policy

Photo: Colin Dacre-file

Kelowna city councillors will no longer be able to receive "freebies" from concerts, events or memberships in which members of the public are required to pay.

The policy around the receipt of gifts and personal benefits is being brought forward as part of a larger Code of Conduct policy council will discuss Monday.

If adopted, councillors would be able to accept gifts from local or visiting dignitaries or for speaking engagements on behalf of the city. A single ticket to arts or cultural events put on by organizations who receive funding from the city or events receiving an outdoor events permit from the city can also be accepted.

Any gifts must be noted on a special gift disclosure statement form.

The province mandated every municipality discuss adopting a code of conduct policy within six months of being sworn into office.

Kelowna council unanimously endorsed adopting such a policy.

The final draft being presented to council includes general conduct, councillor interaction with staff and the public, conduct during meeting, use of public resources as well as gifts acceptance and conflicts of interest.

"The Code of Conduct is intended to be self-enforcing. Informal resolution is the primary means of resolving concerns between council members as it is more effective, faster, more collaborative and more efficient than a formal complaint and investigation process," the staff report states.

If a formal complaint is registered requiring a third-part investigation, remedies commensurate with the breach would be determined by council.