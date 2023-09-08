Kokanee spawning in Mission Creek is underway

Madison Reeve

Kokanee salmon are back spawning in Mission Creek Regional Park.

The Kokanee salmon spends its entire life in freshwater, and locally, they call Okanagan Lake home.

Beginning in early September, the fish begin their long journey up Kelowna's Mission Creek and Peachland's Hardy Falls to lay and fertilize the eggs of the next generation.

"The first week of September, we are always coming out to the spawning channel here at Mission Creek looking to see if we have any Kokanee Salmon that have started their journey. We have now seen a few fish. We can observe them at the spawning channels, so it tells us it's just the start of the spawning season," said park interpreter with the Regional District, Risti Lesperance.

Lesperance says as the weeks go on, more salmon will become visible.

"The spawning season here in the Okanagan is relatively short. It starts at the beginning of September, and by the end of September, the season will pretty much be over. We might see a few late spawners into the first week or two of October."

During spawning time, they have a dark to red body with an olive-green head.

The Kokanee, a food source for local bears and birds, is considered a keystone species due to its disproportionately large effect on its ecosystem.

Lesperance says there is typically a lot of interest in the spawning season because it only happens once a year.

"There is always curiosity about why salmon are spawning and what it's all about. It is such an interesting part of their lifecycle," she added.

This weekend, residents can celebrate the Kokanee salmon at the kikinee Festival, taking place at Mission Creek.

The day will feature live entertainment and interpretive displays during the annual celebration of the return of the spawning Kokanee salmon.

The event runs this Saturday, September 9th, from 10 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

