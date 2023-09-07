Kelowna man remains in custody after charge upgraded to second-degree murder

Photo: Contributed

A Kelowna man accused of killing a woman during a domestic dispute last month remains in custody after his previous manslaughter charge was upgraded to second-degree murder Wednesday.

Brandon Davina, 38, appeared in Kelowna court Thursday morning by way of video, from the Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver.

He was arrested in Rutland on the evening of Aug. 21 for the killing of Brianna Jankauskas. He was charged with manslaughter the next day.

Davina said little during the brief court appearance, as he sat in the jail’s video room wearing a red jumpsuit. The gallery of the Kelowna courtroom was filled with a number of the victim’s friends.

Thursday morning, the Crown stayed the initial charge of manslaughter that had been laid against Davina last month and announced that he’s now facing a second-degree murder charge.

While manslaughter indicates a homicide where there was no intention to kill, a murder charge is reserved for homicides where the accused intended to kill or cause bodily harm that was likely to cause death.

Just days after Davina was charged with manslaughter last month, he was granted bail. His release order required him to secure a “surety” who would agree to pay $25,000 if Davina breached his bail conditions, but Davina never “perfected” his bail, and he has remained in custody since his Aug. 21 arrest.

Given the upgraded charge to murder, Davina’s prior release order has now been cancelled, and he’ll be required to apply for bail through the BC Supreme Court at a future date.

He’s scheduled to next appear in court on the murder charge on Oct. 30.

Davina also faces a separate domestic assault charge for allegedly assaulting a woman with a weapon and breaking her phone, stemming from a Feb. 15, 2022 incident. He pleaded not guilty in that matter Thursday morning, and that matter is expected to move to trial.