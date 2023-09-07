One of two accused in 2021 Kelowna Rail Trail attack granted bail again

Photo: Kelowna RCMP

One of the two brothers charged with assaulting a teenager on the Kelowna Rail Trail back in November 2021 was granted bail Wednesday, while the other remains behind bars for the time being.

Justin and Kyle Radis, 35 and 37 respectively, were charged with robbery and aggravated assault in December 2022, more than a year after a 17-year-old was hospitalized after an attack on the Rail Trail near Dilworth Drive on the afternoon of Nov. 9, 2021.

Both failed to show up to their very first court date, and they've been in and out of custody over the past year.

Wednesday morning, Justice Briana Hardwick granted Kyle Radis bail for the second time in this particular case. He was first granted bail on Jan. 7, but he failed to show up to his court date just two days later. He was re-arrested 10 days later and has remained in custody ever since after his bail was denied on Jan. 25.

Through a detention review hearing, an accused can seek bail once again after 90 days has passed since their last detention order was made. The purpose of the hearing is to “prevent accused persons from languishing in pre trial custody and to ensure a prompt trial,” according to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Upon Kyle's release, he'll be under 24/7 house arrest at a residential treatment facility, with monitoring through an electronic bracelet. He's also barred from contacting the victim in the case, or his brother Justin.

All submissions made during the hearing and the reasons for Justice Hardwick's decision are covered under a routine publication ban.

Justin, meanwhile, was granted bail in March of this year, but he was taken back into custody at the end of July and has remained behind bars since then. It's not clear what prompted his arrest, but he's been charged with three counts of breaching his release order on July 29.

Both are scheduled to appear in Kelowna court on Friday.