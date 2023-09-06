Accused in last month's Rutland killing has manslaughter charge upgraded to murder

Photo: Brendan Kergin - file photo

A Kelowna man who allegedly killed a woman in a late-night domestic dispute last month has now been charged with murder, after he was initially charged with manslaughter.

Brandon Davina, 38, was arrested in Rutland on the evening of Aug. 21 for the killing of Brianna Jankauskas. He was charged with manslaughter the next day.

The charge is designated as a “K-file" in court documents, which indicates an incident involving “intimate partner violence.”

But it appears the BC Prosecution Service is now pursuing a more serious conviction, having laid a charge of murder on Wednesday. It's not clear if it's a first- or second-degree murder charge at this time.

While manslaughter indicates a homicide where there was no intention to kill, a murder charge is reserved for homicides where the accused intended to kill or cause bodily harm that was likely to cause death.

First-degree and second-degree murder differ in that first-degree murders are those that are pre-planned.

Davina is scheduled to appear in Kelowna court Thursday morning. It's not known at this time why the Crown has upgraded the charge.

Davina was granted bail just days after he was arrested for the killing, but he was not immediately released from custody. His bail release plan included a "surety" who agreed to pay $25,000 if Davina breached his bail conditions. But as of last week, Davina had yet to perfect his bail and he remained in custody.

It's not clear at this time if he's perfected his bail in the last week, or if he remains in custody. This will be made clear during his court appearance Thursday.

Davina also faces a separate domestic assault charge for allegedly assaulting a woman with a weapon and breaking her phone, stemming from a Feb. 15, 2022 incident.

He has a previous criminal record that includes a theft under $5,000 conviction from 2009 and a break and enter conviction from 2004. Both incidents occurred in Grand Forks.