Kelowna council is expected to adopt lobbyist and developer interaction registries

Photo: City of Kelowna

If adopted by city council, anyone wishing to seek influence over a council decision, including a developer with an application in stream, will be required to register their intentions with city hall.

The new policies, which come before council for approval Monday, are part of two initiatives which have been in the works for several months.

The Lobbyist Registry would require anyone wishing to engage in lobbying activities with a member of council, to register their intentions with city hall within five days of communicating with a member of council.

Registration would include name and contact information, name of the business or organization, initial date of communication and the topic or topics discussed.

A staff report states the policy would apply to individuals or groups, paid or unpaid. The registry would be available to view online or at city hall.

It would not apply to elected officials or public sector staff acting in their official capacity, or to those participating in the public process or submitting written correspondence to all of council since those are part of the public record.

Failing to comply could put an individual or group on a list of those not in compliance after being asked to register.

"If the applicant of a development application is not in compliance with the Lobbyist Registry requirements, council will not consider their development application until they comply," the report stated.

A second policy specific to developers is also on the table.

The Council Interaction with Developers Policy provides guidance pertaining specifically to interactions with developers.

"These include reserving decisions for council meetings, appropriate locations for meetings and seeking information from staff ahead of time," the report states.

"Documented guidance for these types of interactions supports a fair and transparent process that follows relevant legislation and procedures. It offers clear and consistent direction for council and gives applicants and the public a better understanding of expectations."

Development of a Lobbyist Registry was one of the campaign promises made by Tom Dyas during last fall's election campaign.

Council unanimously agreed to its creation in December.