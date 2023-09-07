Kelowna couple who sold everything to live on a boat have been on the water for a year

Madison Reeve

It's been one year since a Kelowna couple sold their home to sail the world, and they say they don't regret their decision one bit.

Tamara Lawrence and Josh Baran bought a sailboat in 2022 in the United States. That same year they sold their home and everything in it to live full time on the boat.

The couple was inspired to make the big move during the pandemic.

"It's been crazy; it's been so much fun. We have had ups and downs like you couldn't imagine... boat failures, battling weather, just learning the check-ins and check-outs of different countries and requirements. It's been an adventure for sure. It's been incredible," Baran said.

The sailboat, named Honu Time, is a 2001 Hunter 460 with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The pair began their journey in Virginia and have been on the boat the entire year.

"We slowly worked our way down the east coast of the U.S., then across to the Bahamas. Our plan was to go back to Virginia for this hurricane season, but once we saw the warm water, the blues of the Caribbean, we couldn't go back up north. We decided to head on down to Grenada, and that took us to the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, and then into the Caribbean Islands and worked our way down," Lawrence said.

The couple quit their jobs and have become content creators, sharing their unique journey on YouTube.

Baran and Lawrence have saved money where they can.

"Grocery-wise, we provisioned pretty heavily before we left the U.S... just hitting the big-box stores like Costco and stuff, and we have done pretty well just using up the stores on our boat," Baran said.

"There's been stuff along the way that you can pick up... little tidbits and whatnot, but it comes at a pretty hefty price. One spot in the Bahamas we were at... the zucchini was like $14. That was shocking," Lawrence added.

They say one of their favorite parts about living on a boat has been meeting people.

"Whether it's the other cruisers that we met or the countries that we have been to, some of them are just so friendly and so welcoming," Baran said.

As for what's next for the Kelowna pair?

"We have no plans on stopping anytime soon. We could do this the rest of our lives at this point. I think we would choose that option," Baran added.