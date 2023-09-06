Valleywide Business Expo scrubbed due to wildfires

Photo: Google Maps The expos was scheduled to take place Sept. 14 at Swalwell Park in Lake Country.

A valley-wide trade show scheduled for next week has been cancelled because of the wildfires in the region.

A news release from the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce says the Valleywide Business Expo, that was set to take place at Swalwell Park in Lake Country on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 has been scrubbed from the schedule “due to the ongoing disruption to numerous valley businesses caused by late August wildfires.”

Lauren Martel, Kelowna Chamber manager of members services said it was a tough decision to make because multiple businesses had signed up to display their goods and services, and members and sponsors who were looking forward to supporting and attending.

All the participating Okanagan chambers of commerce agreed with the decision to cancel this year’s event and refunds are going out starting this week.

“What we have been hearing over the past week to ten days, however, convinced us that a September business trade show just wasn’t a good idea,” Martel added. “Numerous business owners have reached out to us with stories of unfortunate business disruption, booking cancellations, and uncertain fall finances and staff levels as a result of the wildfires.”

Martel says chambers will continue to support local businesses as valley residents slowly return home, back to school and work and “many begin the long process of rebuilding.”

The Valleywide Business Expo should be back in 2024.