Homeless woman holds onto faith as she tries to get back on her feet

Photo: Rob Gibson Mary Marko's first day panhandling on Bernard Ave.

Not everyone you see on the streets is addicted to drugs or suffering from serious mental health issues.

Just ask Mary Marko, who has started panhandling to try and get back on her feet.

"I've been on and off the streets for a year and a half. I lost my place. This is my first day panhandling, this is how I'm hoping to get enough money to get back on my feet."

Marko says she grew up in Oyama before moving to Calgary, where she married and had children. Now she says she's back home hoping for a fresh start.

"I was sexually assaulted in February of 2021 and it took six weeks before I didn't have enough money because I didn't go back to work. I didn't know what to tell my boss."

Marko says she managed to keep her own place through most of the COVID-19 pandemic but since then she's been on and off the streets trying to get back on her feet after a difficult divorce.

"I had my own place for about five months and then because he's not giving me any money, we have a business together, I can't pay rent."

Marko says she doesn't drink or do drugs and the only thing that has helped her through this difficult period in her life is her faith, "I'm a spiritual woman, who loves people who needs some help. I just need a little help, a job would be great."

The fact that she isn't addicted may be working against her to get some of the help she needs. Marko says there seem to be gaps in the system that have left her holding a 'please help me sign.'

"I think I don't really qualify for as much, they have been good to me. I get three meals a day, and I get a place to lay my head. So you know I'm not starving," says Marko.

Which doesn't mean she's had it easy, Marko says she has been robbed multiple times, "I've had five phones stolen all my ID stolen, money stolen. And in the shelters, things get stolen, you learn. You carry it all with you at all times, everywhere you go, to the bathroom to eat to whatever you do. You do not leave it anywhere. If you've got anything that you value in any way. Even if it's just a book. Take it with you."

Marko is hoping she finds her own place before the snow flies and if she has to she'll head to Vancouver.

"I can take it at the shelter for a while. It depends on how long they'll keep me. And then there's always Vancouver where it's a little warmer and there are shelters there. But of course, the shelters are overrun there. So..."

Marko says if there is a kind hearted soul who reads her story and is touched to help she can be found at the Bay Avenue Shelter in Kelowna and even though she says her hands hurt most of the time, she's willing to work, "I have done administrative work, filing, reception. I've done nannying. I have worked in a kitchen, I have slung beer. I waitressed, you name it," Marko says.