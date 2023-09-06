Urban Mayor's Caucus resume regular meetings

Photo: Contributed

The BC Urban Mayor's Caucus has resumed regular meetings as many of the issues that first brought them together three years ago remain.

The mayor's caucus, which began as a group of mayors representing the 13 largest cities in the province, has now grown to 18.

The caucus includes mayors from urban communities with populations greater than 80,000 working together to address the most urgent "urban priorities."

"I hear clearly the concerns expressed by our residents in Kelowna - social disorder, community safety, need for better substance use treatments and solutions, urgent need for affordable housing and improved transportation," said Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas.

"These issues are not unique to Kelowna, and using our collective voice as the BC Urban Mayor's Caucus, we will advocate as one voice to find solutions, seek increased investments and influence change from senior levels of government to better serve our communities."

The issues will likely be front and centre when municipal leaders from all corners of the province gather in Vancouver later this month at the Union of BC Municipalities convention.

"Kelowna is one of the fastest growing communities both nationally and in B.C., and we are adapting to a changing, increasingly urban world," adds Dyas.

"The BCUMC intends to use all means within our authority to take action on issues and lead the way in creating a safer, healthier, more affordable and sustainable future."

The caucus meets monthly as well as quarterly with provincial ministers aligned to the outlined priorities.