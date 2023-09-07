Annual Cops for Kids charity ride rolls out of Kelowna Friday morning

Photo: Cops for Kids-file

The largest fundraiser on the Cops for Kids calendar kicks off Friday morning from the Sandman Hotel in Kelowna.

It's the annual Cops for Kids ride which takes 30 riders and their support staff through the Okanagan, Kootenays, Shuswap and Thompson regions over 10 gruelling days.

Over the previous 22 years, the ride has raised millions of dollars to aid local children and their families in medical, physical, or traumatic crisis.

Each rider must provide their own equipment, train on their own time, and fundraise a minimum of $2,500 in order to participate.

In 2022, the ride raised about $375,000.

The 10-day ride makes stops in Osoyoos, Grand Forks, Castlegar, Nelson, Creston, Cranbrook, Salmon Arm, Kamloops and Vernon before concluding in Kelowna Sunday, Sept. 17.

Specific events are planned at each stop.

You can click here to donate.

Riders are scheduled to leave the Sandman at 8 a.m. Friday.