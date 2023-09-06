Development permit application submitted for Kelowna Tesla dealership

Photo: Contributed

Tesla has plans to build a dealership and service centre in Kelowna.

A development permit application was submitted to the City of Kelowna in June for 3425 Circuit Rd., where the electric vehicle giant wants to build a 30,000 square-foot facility.

The site is in Airport Business Park, on the southwest corner of Circuit Way and Pier Mac Way.

“We are confident the proposed form of development will set a new level of industrial standard for the neighbourhood,” Urban Design Group Architects wrote in its development permit application, adding it “will function well for land use, parking and tenant operations, and provide employment-generating opportunities to the city.”

Those who own Teslas in the Okanagan currently have two options when needing service or repairs. They can get a Tesla technician to come to them, or they can take it to a Tesla bay in a garage off Kelowna’s Clement Avenue.

The Tesla dealership proposal will continue to make its way across city hall planning desks before coming to city council for discussion.