Regional District of Central Okanagan offering free radon test kits

The Regional District of Central Okanagan will be collaborating with Take Action on Radon to provide free radon test kits.

While supplies last, 395 radon gas test kits are available for Central Okanagan workplaces and residents.

Priority will be given to workplaces, specifically medical and healthcare professional offices (e.g., pharmacies, medical and walk-in clinics, physiotherapy, psychology, massage therapy, nutrition, chiropractor, veterinary clinics, laboratories, etc.)

A limited number of kits will also be available for residential dwellings (owners and renters).

“The Central Okanagan is at high risk for radon, which is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers,” says Nancy Mora Castro, Regional Air Quality Program Coordinator.

“Testing for radon in your workplace or home is important for protecting all occupants, including you, your family or employees.”

Interested applicants need to pre-register online by September 30 at rdco.com/radon/.

Workplaces could receive up to four test kits, while residential properties are limited to one kit. The radon test kits will be distributed from October 30 to November 3 as follows:

Radon test kits for medical and healthcare professional buildings/offices will be mailed directly.

Radon test kits for general workplaces and residential dwellings (renters and owners) must be picked up at local government community locations and dropped back off at the end of deployment.

Those who receive a kit will be asked to follow the instructions to complete the 91-day minimum cold season test and return their kit to their local government office in late February 2024. Test results will be sent to each participant, along with information and recommendations for mitigation and lowering gas levels in early Spring 2024.

If you cannot get a free radon test kit or need more, long-term detector purchases are available through the BC Lung Foundation, or you may ask your local library for a discount code for purchasing a long-term radon detector. To find more information, visit rdco.com/airquality/.

Radon gas is an odourless and invisible gas that can be found inside any building. Radon levels can vary greatly, so the only way to accurately gauge the potential health impact is by testing. Workplaces should include radon testing as part of their indoor air quality maintenance.