Landmark District to become the new home to the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market

Madison Reeve

The Kelowna Farmers Market has found a new home.

Landmark District will serve as the new backdrop for the market beginning in April 2024.

Stober Group COO Lisa Lock says the new central location will be accessible for all Kelowna residents.

"Landmark 7 is a fairly new build, and we have created this Tree of Hope plaza, which is an open plaza where they can spread out with their vendors, and it connects to the pedestrian overpass that connects to Parkinson Rec.

The outdoor market runs from April through October on Saturdays and Wednesdays.

"On Wednesdays, I think we will accommodate most of their vendors; on Saturdays, we will spread out onto the road, and it is great for Saturday because all of this parking that we have for our commercial tenants is pretty much empty for the weekend. On Saturday, we will be able to bring them here; they will be able to shop locally and park locally," she added.

The original site for the market at the corner of Springfield Road and Dilworth Drive was listed for sale back in May, prompting organizers to look for a spot elsewhere.

"They had reached out to our property management director and were inquiring as to whether or not this would be a good fit for them, and we brought them in, had a meeting, and said absolutely it would be a great fit, and that we would love to host them both in the interim and long term."

"We are working right now on a master plan for Landmark District as a whole, and so we know that we can accommodate them immediately, but even in how we evolve the vision of Landmark District over the next few years, we will have a permanent space for them as well," Lock added.

Stober Group develops and manages more than 30 commercial and residential properties in the Okanagan region.