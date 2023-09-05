Insider lifts the lid on the pitfalls of online mortgage rates

Photo: Pixabay

The Bank of Canada is set to announce its latest interest rate decision on Wednesday. BC’s premier and his Ontario counterpart have both sent letters urging the governor to hold the line because of the impact its having on homeowners and prospective buyers.

While he can’t control interest rates, a Vancouver-based mortgage broker is trying to give those looking to purchase new insight.

Andy Hill is the co-founder of ratefilter.ca. Frustrated by the tactics on mortgage websites that often provide vague quotes, Andy and his business partner, Alan Harder, are calling out their own industry. The new website provides accurate mortgage rates directly from lenders rather than through brokers.

“Some of the lenders on there I’m scraping from their websites directly, without some of their consent,” Hill admits. The plan is to have the sales teams for those websites eventually take leaders from ratefilter.ca.

He points out that a lot more people are going directly to online mortgage companies.

“There’s certainly like a hockey stick graph of people looking online for a mortgage more and more in the past number of years.”

There has been a rise in the number of online lenders, especially during the years when rates were very low, and demand was high. That’s when names like Questtrade’s QuestMortgage, Nesto and Ratehub.ca came to the forefront, joining the likes of True North Mortgage.

“There isn’t really an aggregate spot where all of the lenders are represented. So, when somebody searches best mortgage rates in Kelowna they start to see a lot of ads from True North Mortgage, Ratehub etc.

“But the majority of advertisement that are going on are from mortgage brokers, not lenders directly and that in itself can create a little bit of complexity because as a mortgage brokerage we can advertise any sort of rate without providing a lot of the nuance of what the rate would be,” says Hill.

It’s not until people finally get down to signing their final documents through their lawyers that they often realize what their actual mortgage rate will be. Going the online route can also have an impact on your credit rating.

Hills uses the example of one client who had 25 different credit checks done by two dozen mortgage providers. He says you shouldn’t have to go through that just to find out the best mortgage rate for your area or your specific purpose.

“What I do find a lot of is individuals are having to pick up the phone and make ten, 15, 20 calls to really get a lay of the land in terms of what would be applicable, instead of just having one aggregate space where they could do that research up front and then say, ok, I want to go in this specific direction.”

He says ratefilter.ca will update available rates in any given city, like Kelowna, twice a day. Rates don’t just vary day to day but community to community, especially with locationally- specific credit unions added to the mix.

For example, the best five-year fixed rate for a $500,000 home with a downpayment of $50,000 on Tuesday according to ratefinder.ca was from Community Savings at 4.59%, while CIBC was offering 5.74%.

Hill wants the website to become the Airbnb or Expedia of mortgage rates in Canada. “From a consumer standpoint, we’re hoping to give them a better client experience just allowing them to do that research up front so they’re not having to call all these different people before moving forward.”

The Bank of Canada is expected to hold the line on its key lending rate this month because of the recent signs of the negative impact of rising costs on the economy.