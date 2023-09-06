Centennial Foods Kelowna branch donates to Red Cross fire relief fund

Photo: Glenn Gartner Kari Purvis, Canadian Red Cross, accepts a donation cheque from Centennial Food Solutions Kelowna general manager Glenn Gartner. Also pictured are ( from left to righ) Kate Davies, Robert "Buzz" Bradeen, Tyler Groenesteyn and Stephan Legal of Centennial Food Solutions.)

The Okanagan branch of a major Canadian food supplier to restaurants and small retailers is making a significant donation help those impacted by the wildfires in the Southern Interior.

Centennial Food Solutions Kelowna is donating $17,000 to the Canadian Red Cross fire relief campaign.

The company, based in Calgary, has operated in Kelowna since 1968. Many of its employees and customers were directly or indirectly affected by wildfire evacuation orders and alerts in recent weeks in West Kelowna, Kelowna and Lake Country.

One example was 19 Okanagan Bar Grill + Bar and its offshoot 19 Bistro@Fitz, which had to close for a short time because of the fires.

“But that’s just one example of many,” says Centennial Kelowna general manager Glenn Gartner. “We certainly, the first week, a lot of our customers in the Shuswap area as well as Kelowna were impacted.”

The company also contributed $10,000 to Red Cross fire relief during the 2017 wildfire season in B.C.

“Centennial Food Solutions is proud to serve our communities not only through the businesses we operate but also by being active members in our communities. Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by these fires,” said Brad Fielding, executive vice president.

“We are hopeful that with the help of The Red Cross they will be able to get through this difficult time, heal, and begin to rebuild.”