Meet Me on Bernard ends - Bernard to reopen Thursday

Madison Reeve

The 4th annual Meet Me on Bernard has come to a close.

Downtown Kelowna Association executive director Mark Burley says the program had a successful summer, with the exception of tourism being halted by the McDougall Creek wildfire.

"We think everything went really well. We had lots of people riding their bikes, we had lots of people walking down the middle of Bernard and on the sidewalks, so that turned out right. We had a tough couple of weeks at the end of summer with the wildfires in the area; that just stopped traffic downtown for a couple of weeks. But all in all, we are happy with the way things went," Burley said.

The initiative started in 2020, which included the shutdown of all four blocks downtown.

This year, only the 200 and 300 Blocks of Bernard Avenue were closed.

Burley says Meet Me on Bernard will be back again in 2024.

"Block Party will be back next year, and Show and Shine will be back next year. As a matter of fact, that will be in a couple of weeks on the 23rd of September. We have rescheduled that. We had to cancel that on the 19th because of the fires as well," he said.

Crews started disassembling items along Bernard on Tuesday.

The road is expected to reopen to traffic on Thursday morning.

"As you can see, all the fencing is gone for the patios. Next are the flower pots and the stations... the yellow [poles] that block the traffic off. We still have some sea cans that have to be removed as well."