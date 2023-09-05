August was drier and warmer than average in the Thompson-Okanagan, says Environment Canada

Madison Reeve

Environment Canada says August was drier and warmer than average across the Thompson-Okanagan region.

Kelowna saw its third warmest August on record with an average temperature of 22.6°C, two degrees warmer than normal.

A total of 5.6 millimeters of rain fell in Kelowna, marking the 18th driest month on record.

Vernon saw its 2nd warmest August on record with an average temperature of 22.2°C.

The city received less than 10 percent of its seasonal amount of precipitation.

Penticton also had its second warmest August on record, with an average temperature of 22.6°C.

Only 20 percent of the normal amount of precipitation fell in Penticton though.

Kamloops saw its 5th warmest August on record with an average temperature of 22.7°C.

A total of 10.6 millimeters of rain fell, which was 45 percent of the normal amount of precipitation for the month.

It's looking like the month of September will continue to be warm and dry.

"We have a clear, dry, relatively warm week coming up, and then things get a little bit more seasonal after that. A similar story for overall precipitation. It does look generally drier than normal for southern B.C., and that seems to be true even into early October," said meteorologist Armel Castellan.